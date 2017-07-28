Kathy Griffin Says Trump Beheading Investigation Closed, 'I'm Exonerated'

Kathy Griffin I'm in the Clear! Trump Beheading Probe Over

Kathy Griffin says the feds have "completely exonerated" her for the infamous Donald Trump beheading photo.

According to Kathy, the federal investigation into the bloody head photo closed Friday. The Secret Service had been looking into the matter since Kathy and famed photographer Tyler Shields teamed up for the shot back in May.

You'll recall, Kathy lost a bunch of gigs in the aftermath, including her CNN's New Year's special. She also claimed the President, his family members and his social media followers were bullying her.