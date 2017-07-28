TMZ

Neymar Goes After Barca Teammate at Practice ... Hold Me Back!!

7/28/2017 6:05 AM PDT

Breaking News

Soccer superstar Neymar tried to FIGHT one of his Barca teammates at a practice in Miami on Thursday -- and had to be physically restrained by his teammates.

The 25-year-old Brazilian superstar got tangled with Nelson Semedo during a Barcelona scrimmage at Barry University -- and got right in each other's faces.

Words were exchanged and Semedo walked away -- that's when Neymar yelled even more and tried to go after the guy. Sergio Busquets jumped in and held him back. 

Neymar then rips off his scrimmage vest and kicks a soccer ball in frustration. Witnesses say Neymar got in his car and left the practice facility entirely. 

There are rumors that Neymar could be on his way out of Barca -- he's reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that could go through in the coming weeks. 

