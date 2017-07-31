TMZ

Chandler Parsons On Arianny Celeste: 'We're Just Hangin' Out'

7/31/2017 1:34 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Don't book the wedding venue just yet ... Chandler Parsons says he and UFC Octagon babe, Arianny Celeste﻿, are "just hangin' out" -- at least, for now. 

The two were spotted out together earlier this month -- they had dinner together Thursday night -- and the rumors are they're full on dating. 

But the NBA star's been linked with a bunch of hot famous chicks lately -- see here, here and here -- so, when we saw him at Madeo over the weekend, we got the story straight from the horse's mouth. 

