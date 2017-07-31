DeMario Jackson Is Negotiating With 'Dancing With the Stars'

DeMario Jackson Negotiating with 'Dancing With the Stars'

Turns out controversial "Bachelor In Paradise" star DeMario Jackson may not be done with reality TV -- TMZ has learned producers are seriously considering him for a "Dancing With the Stars" slot.

Sources close to production tell us the show reached out to DeMario's publicist weeks ago, which explains why he was already fully campaigning to be in the ballroom when we asked about it last week.

We're told nothing's signed ... they're still negotiating, but hard to imagine a scenario where DeMario doesn't take this opportunity.

DeMario didn't return to the 'BiP' set in Mexico following the oral sex controversy with Corinne Olympios that shut down production, but he will be on the reunion episode.