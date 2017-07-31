Kim K's Co. Sued for $100 Mil Your Perfect Selfie Tech Is Perfect Rip-off

Kim Kardashian's Company Sued for $100 Million, Accused of Jacking LuMee Technology

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian's use and promotion of an illuminated smartphone case is totally ripping off the guy who invented it, and he says he has receipts to prove it ... according to a $100 million lawsuit.

Kim's company ... Kimsaprincess, Inc. got slapped with the suit Monday -- a guy named Hooshmand Harooni says he got a patent back in 2013 for an "integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device." If that sounds familiar, that's because it's a perfect description of the LuMee.

No doubt you've seen Kim flaunt the LuMee on her social media. She says it helps her take perfectly lit selfies -- obviously, a major asset in her world.

On the Ellen Show today Hilary Clinton talks about how she never looked better in our perfectly lit selfie! #LUMEE pic.twitter.com/6svy37T46u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2016

Problem is ... Harooni licensed his invention to a company called Snaplight, which is now getting buried in sales. Snaplight and Harooni say LuMee jacked their patented technology, and made it an unfair fight by teaming up with a supreme trendsetter like Kim.

In the docs, Snaplight says Kim is getting a cut of LuMee's sizable profits -- and now it wants a chunk of that cheddar too. The company says $100 million will cover its lost profits.