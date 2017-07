Liam Hemsworth & Rebel Wilson Create Movie Magic With Help from Rain, Green Screen

Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson Swap Spit on 'Isn't it Romantic' Set

Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson's makeout sesh got sloppy ... even in a tux and gown.

Liam and Rebel were on the set of "Isn't it Romantic" in NYC ... making out for a scene under drenching rain and a green screen as their backdrop. It's unclear what the green screen was needed for ... but the flick's about a woman who mysteriously gets sucked into a romantic comedy. So, use your imagination.

Rain, rain go away? Not if you're in a movie.