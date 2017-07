Rick Fox Recruits OKC's Steven Adams Join My Pro eSports Team!!

NBA player Steven Adams just got an offer to make big bucks playing another pro sport ... 'cause Rick Fox wants the killer Kiwi to join his pro gaming team.

Fox is the owner of team Echo Fox, a team that competes in Major League gaming ... and when we got him out at LAX and told him Adams is a huge gamer, Rick went all Jerry West.

"He's got time, I'll talk to him."

Rick's logic? A big time NBA guy like SA is just want the gaming community needs to bring in even more eyes to the sport.