Steph Curry Crashes House Party, Chugs Bud Lights

The Steph Curry party train is rollin' HARD this summer -- dude crashed a random house party this weekend and slammed beers at 2 in the mornin' ... and it was all caught on video.

The 29-year-old NBA superstar was in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday night for the wedding of his ex-Warrior teammate, Harrison Barnes -- and after the party, he was on the hunt for the after-party.

So, he rounded up a gang of 5 dudes -- including Kent Bazemore -- and rolled over to a nearby house that was bumpin' loud music.

They knocked and asked if they could join in -- and the gang of 20-something-year-olds inside immediately passed over the Bud Lights.

They wanted Steph to shotgun the beers -- but Curry decided it was best to just chug. He ended up wearing half the can on his Steph Curry UA shirt.

We're told the guys partied for about 30 to 45 mins and everyone had a blast.

Epic end to an epic night. No sign of Kyrie, BTW.