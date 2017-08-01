Allen Iverson Apologizes to Ice Cube for Blowing Off BIG3 Game

Breaking News

Allen Iverson is finally back on the grid -- and begging Ice Cube for forgiveness for blowing off a BIG3 basketball game in Dallas this weekend.

The Answer just issued a statement saying, "First and foremost, I apologize to Ice Cube & my BIG3 family, my fans and everyone disappointed by my absence in Dallas this past weekend."

"I have spoken with Ice Cube directly regarding the details of my absence. I will do my best to make up for this moving forward on the Big 3 tour."

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Iverson was spotted at a Chicago casino early Sunday morning -- hours before he was supposed to be in Dallas for the game.

Iverson -- a player/coach for Team 3's Company -- had a been on a gambling tear earlier in the week though it's unclear if that was his explanation for missing the game.