Donald De La Haye: UCF's Pulling My Scholarship Over YouTube Page

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-UCF kicker Donald De La Haye tells TMZ Sports ... school officials are pulling his scholarship over his YouTube page -- and now he's trying to figure out how he'll pay for his education.

Donald says school officials and NCAA officials told him to stop monatizing his YouTube page -- which has close to 100k subscribers. They also wanted him to give up some of the profits from the page as part of the NCAA's rules prohibiting players from cashing in on their images.

Donald refused and the University of Central Florida decided this week he's ineligible to play.

TMZ Sports spoke with Donald who says he's extremely upset at the situation -- calling it unfair -- and says he believes his scholarship is in the process of being pulled.

"Gotta find some money to pay for school," Donald said when asked if was planning to stay at UCF ... "Gotta scrape it up some how, some way."

As far as his plan to challenge UCF or the NCAA, Donald says his only hope is to hire a big shot lawyer -- and he can't afford it.

Meantime, he's still making videos.