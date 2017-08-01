'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Denies Missing Car Payments, Explains She's Not on Crack!

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Denies Missing Car Payments in Rant Says 'I Ain't on Crack!'

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Karen King went full denial in a video rant claiming she never missed a car payment, and reassuring her haters ... she is NOT on crack.

Karen went off following her Monday arrest in Atlanta for allegedly skipping car payments on her Maserati. TMZ broke the story ... Karen was in court for a separate case but was taken away by deputies when the clerk announced the outstanding warrant for the car issues.

Karen says it's BS, has some words for TMZ and most importantly ... breaks down her mug shot style.