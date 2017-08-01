O.T. Genasis Shouts Out Sen. Cory Booker for Marijuana Justice Act

O.T. Genasis Sen. Cory Booker Is the Man! Legal Weed Will Change Rap

O.T. Genasis is heaping so much praise on Cory Booker, you'd think the Senator was the coco ... and the show of love is all about the new push to federally legalize weed.

We filled in O.T. on the bill Booker introduced Tuesday -- the Marijuana Justice Act -- and he couldn't believe what he'd heard. He says the Senator might not realize it, but he could change the rap game forever if his bill goes through.

Not sure that was Booker's intent -- he seems more focused on safety, reducing violent crime and stuff -- but he should consider the rap thing a silver lining ... according to O.T., anyway.

We think Sen. Booker's getting a very special Christmas card this year.