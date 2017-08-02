TMZ

Allen Iverson Suspended 1 Game ... For BIG3 No-Show

8/2/2017 8:39 AM PDT

Breaking News

It's shades of 2000 all over again for Allen Iverson -- who was just suspended 1 game for blowing off the BIG3 in Dallas. 

As we previously reported, The Answer was a no-show in Dallas last weekend when his team -- 3's Company -- was scheduled to take on Team Power. 

Iverson had been hitting the casinos hard in Chicago before the game -- and was spotted at a Chicago restaurant Sunday night, after blowing off the league. 

Iverson apologized to Ice Cube but did not explain his absence publicly. 

It ain't A.I.'s first basketball suspension -- he was punished by the 76ers after missing practice in 2000. 

You know ... practice. 

