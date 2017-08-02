Bizzy Bone Time to Move On ... Restraining Order Dropped

Bizzy Bone's Ex-Fiancee Drops Restraining Order, He's Moving On

EXCLUSIVE

Bizzy Bone's ex-fiancee is pulling the restraining order docs she filed against him, but he tells TMZ ... there will NOT be any happy reunion.

Bizzy's ex-fiancee, Ranna Royce, says she phoned into a NYC courtroom Monday to withdraw her bid for the restraining order she'd filed in June. She claimed he'd abused her and was harassing her ... all of which he denied.

Ranna tells TMZ she voluntarily dropped the case for her own reasons. Bizzy's just happy he cleared his name. The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper thinks Royce was trying to cash in by hooking up with a rapper -- but as Biz puts it, she forgot one thing ... he's a legend.