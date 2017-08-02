Byron Scott I'm Done Coaching, Forever 'Had Enough Of It'

Byron Scott's NBA coaching career is done FOREVER -- with the ex-Lakers skipper saying there's absolutely 0% chance of a comeback.

Byron started his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant with the Kings -- before taking over as head coach for the Nets, Hornets, Cavs and Lakers.

He's been out of the league since 2016 after an ugly breakup with the Lake Show -- but since he's only 56, we had to ask if he was mulling a return to the bench.

Scott's answer was straight and to the point -- "No" -- explaining he's moved on with his life and he's not looking back.

Still, Byron's got some thoughts on the new Lakers -- telling TMZ Sports he likes Lonzo Ball but agrees with Charles Barkley ... they ain't making the playoffs this year.