8/2/2017 12:45 AM PDT

Byron Scott: I'm Done Coaching, Forever, 'Had Enough Of It'

EXCLUSIVE

Byron Scott's NBA coaching career is done FOREVER -- with the ex-Lakers skipper saying there's absolutely 0% chance of a comeback. 

Byron started his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant with the Kings -- before taking over as head coach for the Nets, Hornets, Cavs and Lakers. 

He's been out of the league since 2016 after an ugly breakup with the Lake Show -- but since he's only 56, we had to ask if he was mulling a return to the bench. 

Scott's answer was straight and to the point -- "No" -- explaining he's moved on with his life and he's not looking back. 

Still, Byron's got some thoughts on the new Lakers -- telling TMZ Sports he likes Lonzo Ball but agrees with Charles Barkley ... they ain't making the playoffs this year. 

