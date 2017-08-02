Justin Bieber I'm All in, JC ... Eye Promise!

Justin Bieber Flaunts Cross Tattoo Near His Eye

Justin Bieber seems to be reaffirming his dedication to Christ by showing off one of his more recent tattoos -- one that proves his eye is on the prize.

Justin posted an extreme close-up of this tiny tatt of a cross next to his left eye. True Beliebers first spotted it a few months ago, but the fact he's highlighting it now is strong evidence the Biebs is fully committed.

We broke the story, Justin canceled his Purpose tour last week to rededicate himself to his religion.

We'd never proclaim to know what Jesus would do, but WWBD? It frequently involves tattoos.