Macklemore's Destroyed Maybach Revealed in First Pics After Collision

EXCLUSIVE
There's no doubt Macklemore is lucky to be alive when you see what's left of his Maybach after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver.
TMZ obtained these pics of the wreckage -- Mack's 2016 Mercedes-Maybach is sitting in a tow yard now with tremendous damage to the front bumper, hood and engine. His driver and passenger side airbags both deployed.
We broke the story ... Macklemore was smashed by a pickup truck Friday night in Langley, Washington but walked away unscathed. His 2 passengers also escaped serious injury. Pretty good ad for Benz.
On the other hand, the truck driver was hospitalized and will be charged with a DUI.