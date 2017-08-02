Macklemore My Maybach's Toast ... Collision Aftermath Pics

8/2/2017 12:40 AM PDT

Macklemore's Destroyed Maybach Revealed in First Pics After Collision

EXCLUSIVE

There's no doubt Macklemore is lucky to be alive when you see what's left of his Maybach after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver.

TMZ obtained these pics of the wreckage -- Mack's 2016 Mercedes-Maybach is sitting in a tow yard now with tremendous damage to the front bumper, hood and engine. His driver and passenger side airbags both deployed. 

We broke the story ... Macklemore was smashed by a pickup truck Friday night in Langley, Washington but walked away unscathed. His 2 passengers also escaped serious injury. Pretty good ad for Benz.

On the other hand, the truck driver was hospitalized and will be charged with a DUI.