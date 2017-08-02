Macklemore My Maybach's Toast ... Collision Aftermath Pics

Macklemore's Destroyed Maybach Revealed in First Pics After Collision

EXCLUSIVE

There's no doubt Macklemore is lucky to be alive when you see what's left of his Maybach after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver.

TMZ obtained these pics of the wreckage -- Mack's 2016 Mercedes-Maybach is sitting in a tow yard now with tremendous damage to the front bumper, hood and engine. His driver and passenger side airbags both deployed.

We broke the story ... Macklemore was smashed by a pickup truck Friday night in Langley, Washington but walked away unscathed. His 2 passengers also escaped serious injury. Pretty good ad for Benz.

On the other hand, the truck driver was hospitalized and will be charged with a DUI.