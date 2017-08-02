Larry King's Down for O.J. Simpson's First Post-Prison Interview

Larry King I'd Kill to Land O.J.'s First Interview ... Here's What I'd Ask Him

Larry King is transfixed by O.J. Simpson -- and for the life of him Larry can't figure out why Les Moonves isn't.

The legendary interviewer was leaving Craig's Tuesday night when our photog informed him Moonves -- the CBS honcho -- told us he has ZERO interest in landing O.J.'s first post-prison interview. You'll recall O.J. was granted parole and will be released as early as October 1.

Larry was in disbelief Les ain't thirsty for the Juice. And it's clear Larry's more than ready to squeeze answers out of O.J.