Ben Simmons Crushes Alley-Oop from 12-Year-Old Kid with Cerebral Palsy

8/3/2017 10:57 AM PDT

Ben Simmons Crushes Alley-Oop from 12-Year-Old with Cerebral Palsy

Breaking News

Forget the Clippers ... Ben Simmons turned PHILLY into Lob City today -- with the help of a stud 12-year-old hooper diagnosed with cerebral palsy. 

The 76ers superstar hit the gym Thursday to surprise Tyler Osowski -- who just underwent a major operation in June to help him walk better. 

Simmons had heard Tyler was a HUUUGE Sixers fan -- and loves Simmons -- so, he worked with FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney to set up a shootaround. 

What ensued was pretty great -- the two bro'd down on the court and Tyler even dished up a pretty sweet alley-oop! 

Great story -- props to everyone involved. 

