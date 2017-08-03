Ben Simmons Crushes Alley-Oop from 12-Year-Old with Cerebral Palsy

Ben Simmons Crushes Alley-Oop from 12-Year-Old Kid with Cerebral Palsy

Forget the Clippers ... Ben Simmons turned PHILLY into Lob City today -- with the help of a stud 12-year-old hooper diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The 76ers superstar hit the gym Thursday to surprise Tyler Osowski -- who just underwent a major operation in June to help him walk better.

Simmons had heard Tyler was a HUUUGE Sixers fan -- and loves Simmons -- so, he worked with FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney to set up a shootaround.

What ensued was pretty great -- the two bro'd down on the court and Tyler even dished up a pretty sweet alley-oop!

Great story -- props to everyone involved.