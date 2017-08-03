Blac Chyna & Rob K. Settling Child Custody ... She Makes More Dough!!!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Settling Child Custody Case Soon, She Makes More Money!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are close to wrapping negotiations on a custody agreement for their daughter, Dream, and the big revelation from the talks so far -- Chyna's killing it financially.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... neither Rob nor BC has requested child support from the other ... yet. If that changes though, Rob would likely be the one asking for a couple of reasons.

First, Rob has Dream more often than Chyna -- we're told that's always been the case. Second, she makes way more money than he does. We're told Rob banks very little on his own outside of the family reality show. Chyna, on the other hand, makes huge chunks of change on appearances and hosting gigs.

So, even if custody ends up being a 50/50 split ... there's at least the possibility Rob could eventually go after her for support. But right now, that's not on the table, and we're told they're close to reaching a settlement.