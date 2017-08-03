E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' Farm for Sale at $3.7 Million

E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' Wilbur's Farm for Sale ... $3.7 Million!

The farm that inspired E.B. White's classic children's novel, "Charlotte's Web﻿," has hit the market, and looks to be a great deal.

The 44-acre saltwater farm in Brooklin, Maine -- where White lived when he wrote 'Charlotte' -- has been listed at $3.7 million. Not bad for all that land.

The property includes a farmhouse, a guest house and a barn -- the inspiration for Wilbur and Charlotte's hangout. White bought the estate in 1933, and lived there until he died in 1985.

The listing agent, Martha Dischinger of Down East Properties, tells us the current owners are only selling because they're in their 80s. FYI ... we're told there's no livestock on the grounds.

So, no Wilbur Juniors, but we're betting Charlotte's still got some fam there.