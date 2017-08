Gene Simmons Quit Whining, Justin Bieber ... You're Rich and White!!!

Gene Simmons thinks Justin Bieber's a spoiled brat who needs to get a life -- and yet he also wishes him well.

The KISS co-founder was out in Bev Hills Wednesday when a pap asked him if he had any advice for JB after canceling the Purpose tour. Gene ain't buying Bieber's reason for bailing, and has a theory about what's truly ailing the young pop star.

Just a case of the blues, according to Gene. He wrote a song about it.