'Harry Potter' Actor Robert Hardy Dead at 91

Breaking News
The Minister for Magic in the 'Harry Potter' movies has died.
British actor Robert Hardy -- who played Cornelius Fudge in the 'Potter' films -- passed away Thursday, according to his family. Hardy was perhaps most famous for his role as Fudge, but also had a long career spanning more than 70 years in theatre, TV and film.
He's well known for a role in the series "All Creatures Great and Small," and had played Winston Churchill a number of times.
Hardy starred as the no-nonsense Fudge in 4 of the 'Potter' movies.
He was 91.