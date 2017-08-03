Just Brittany Says Z-Ro Had 'No Soul In His Eyes' During Alleged Attack

EXCLUSIVE
Just Brittany claims her ex-boyfriend, Z-Ro, turned into someone she'd never seen during his alleged assault on her, and says there's a good reason she didn't call 911 ... survival.
The rapper teared up on the latest episode of "Raq Rants" ... as she shared her version of the alleged attack, blow by blow. Just Brittany waited 3 months to file a police report for the incident which has Z-Ro questioning her motives. Cops arrested him after she played a 21 minute audio recording from that night.
She told us how she managed to capture so much audio, and explained why she couldn't possibly call 911 without risking her life.
Z-Ro plans on fighting the charges in court.