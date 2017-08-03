Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Is Getting By After Chester's Death With A Hand From His Wife

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is trying to get back to a normal life after his bandmate Chester Bennington's death nearly two weeks ago.
Shinoda and his wife, Anna, held hands Wednesday as they left Beverly Glen Market in Los Angeles. Sad thought for Linkin Park fans ... Mike and the rest of the band would've been on the East Coast this week. Of course, they canceled the tour after Chester's suicide.
Shinoda, along with bandmate Joe Hahn, eulogized Chester at Saturday's private funeral in Palos Verdes.