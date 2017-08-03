TMZ

Nerlens Noel Shades 76ers I Don't Miss Philly!

8/3/2017 7:00 AM PDT

He's unemployed at the moment, but think Nerlens Noel misses playing for the Philadelphia 76ers??

"NAH."

It was that simple when we asked the 23-year-old about his old squad outside of Warwick nightclub in L.A. last night, where he was partying until 2 in the morning. 

Noel's story is bizarre ... he was the 6th overall pick in the '13 NBA Draft -- and after bouncing from the 76ers to the Mavs, he's currently a free agent. 

After watching the clip, seems a Philly reunion is out of the question. 

Our photog also tried to ask about Ben Simmons (and totally screwed up the question) -- but Noel only had kind words ... saying he thinks the 76ers prodigy could be great. 

