Oscar Pistorius Hospitalized for Chest Pain

Oscar Pistorius was transported from his prison cell to a hospital in South Africa early Thursday morning after reportedly complaining of chest pain -- but officials now say he's okay.

The disgraced Olympian is serving time at Atteridgeville prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

Prison officials have told the media, "We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today.”

Local media outlets reported Pistorius and prison guards feared he may have been having a heart attack. A family member told the media Oscar is now doing "okay."