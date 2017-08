Sheryl Underwood Taylor Swift's Taking 'No Smack' In DJ Butt Grab Case

Sheryl Underwood Applauds Taylor Swift for Taking 'No Smack' In DJ Butt Grab Case

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift is sending a strong message to women to stick up for themselves by going after the Denver DJ who allegedly grabbed her ass, according to comedian and "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Underwood, who opened up earlier this year about getting raped, told us she thinks Taylor's doing the right thing by going to trial because other women will follow suit against their attackers.

As for the DJ ... Sheryl's got a message for him, ripped from the TV cop drama "Baretta."