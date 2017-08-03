Snoop Dogg To UFC Prodigy: I've Got the Perfect Nickname for You!

EXCLUSIVE

How's this for a good day: MMA fighter kicks a dude in the head ... wins UFC contract ... gets a brand new nickname from Snoop Dogg.

That actually HAPPENED to Julian Marquez on Tuesday -- the greatest day of his life.

TMZ Sports spoke with Marquez after his brutal victory on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" ... and he told us how Snoop personally invited him to kick it after the fight.

There's just one problem ... Marquez already has a pretty solid nickname, "The Cuban Missile Crisis" (badass, right?).

So, which nickname do you keep moving forward -- the old one or the Snoop one?

Decisions, decisions ...