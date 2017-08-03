Suge Knight Pleads Not Guilty in Death Threat Case

Suge Knight is pleading not guilty to one felony count of making death threats against "Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray.

Suge was in court Thursday morning in Downtown L.A. with his lawyer, Mathew Fletcher﻿, to enter the plea. Additionally, Fletcher claimed Suge's phone has been blocked and he can't communicate with his attorneys. Mathew wants visitations to include calls to his attorney's office.

Outside the courtroom, Fletcher read what he says are the only texts he's seen between Knight and Gray. One read, "You have family, I have family, God bless you." Fletcher says Suge and the director had been arguing about whether Suge deserved a fee because he was being portrayed in 'Compton.'

TMZ broke the story ... the L.A. County Grand Jury indicted Suge for criminal threats he allegedly made to Gray in August 2014, during filming of the movie.