Anthony Scaramucci's New Project, 'Attack of the Swamp Monsters!'

Anthony Scaramucci He's Going Hollywood 'Attack of the Swamp Monsters'

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Scaramucci is making the most of his 10 days as White House Communications Director, because we've learned he wants to turn his moment in the sun into a TV series or feature film.

We've learned a major Hollywood producer has been in touch with Scaramucci to produce a White House version of "Spin City." There are 2 working titles -- "10 Days in July" and "Attack of the Swamp Monsters." Our vote is #2.

We're told the initial feeling is the concept could work as a sitcom series or a feature.

The concept is an outsider assuming power in D.C. to the great dismay of longtime political hacks who go straight for the jugular.