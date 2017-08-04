Judge Mathis Says Mueller Grand Jury 'Terrible Sign' for Trump

Judge Mathis Mueller Grand Jury 'Terrible Sign' for Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Judge Mathis thinks Donald Trump is in big trouble because Special Counsel Robert Mueller smells a crime.

We got the TV jurist leaving Williams Sonoma in Bev Hills Thursday and asked him about the significance of the grand jury that will hear testimony about contacts with Russian officials and presumably a lot more.

Mathis makes it clear ... prosecutors hold all the cards in these proceedings. And he makes something else clear ... Trump needs to zip it with any witness who might appear before the grand jury ... or else.