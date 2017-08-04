R. Kelly Joycelyn Savage's Family Hires Legal Team to Get Her Back

R. Kelly's Alleged Captive Joycelyn Savage, Family Hires Legal Team to Secure Return

EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly has lawyers coming after him now, because the family of one of the young women living with him wants her back home ... and they've hired a legal team to help out.

Joycelyn Savage's parents have hired attorneys Gerald A. Griggs and Leif Howard in their "effort to seek the safe return" of their daughter from the singer. The Savages say they're concerned for her health and safety and reiterate they haven't seen her for almost a year.

According to Griggs ... the plan is to make contact with R. Kelly's reps and work with them to get Joycelyn back to her family, even though she is an adult.

We broke the story ... Joycelyn's dad, Timothy, believes R. Kelly targets underage women and is abusive to them, and even compares his relationships with the women to slavery.