Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Blasts Trump for 'Drug Infested Den' Comment About New Hampshire

EXCLUSIVE
New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is outraged at Donald Trump's jab at her state, and she's not afraid to show it.
Our photog got the Senator at the Capitol Thursday, and she was none too pleased that President Trump told the Mexican President that N.H. is a "drug infested den."
Shaheen clearly feels Trump is part of the problem, spending his time trashing people and places rather than solving real problems like health care for the poor.
Trump's comments surfaced in transcripts from a January phone call he had with the Mexican Prez.