TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

S.I. Swimsuit Model & Fighter Slams Tyron Woodley Haters

8/5/2017 12:25 AM PDT

Smokin' Hot S.I. Model & Fighter Smashes Tyron Woodley Haters

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley ain't feelin' the love after his fight at UFC 214 ... but the champ's got one badass, crazy-hot chick in his corner. 

We talked to Mia Kang outside Trinity Boxing Club in L.A. -- and the S.I. model/aspiring fighter told us Tyron's haters are OUT OF THEIR MINDS ... 'cause Woodley did exactly what he was supposed to against Demian Maia﻿. 

Mia LOVES that T-Wood fought smart to keep his belt ... even if Dana White and some fans didn't. 

Speaking of Dana ... the UFC honcho might wanna meet with Mia soon -- cause she's ready to throw down in the cage!

But does that mean Mia's hangin' up her bikinis? She broke it down for us.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web