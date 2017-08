R. Kelly Calls BS on Reports His Concerts are Being Cancelled

R. Kelly Calls BS on Reports His Concerts are Being Cancelled

R. Kelly says the rumors he's cancelled tours in the wake of his latest scandal are ridiculous, despite 4 venues saying they pulled the plug.

Kelly posted the vid last night, scoffing at the cancellation stories. We broke the story last week ... our sources told us the cancellations were due to poor ticket sales.

The singer shot the video in a car on his way to a concert in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He's performing another concert Saturday night in Detroit.