Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launching Kids Clothing Line!!!

Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty﻿, isn't old enough to go to preschool, but she's more than ready to start a company.

Royalty, with an assist from mama Nia Guzman, is unveiling a unisex kids clothing line personalized by the kiddo herself. The collection features monster graphics, two-pieces and even cosmetics.

A clear case of "like-father-like-daughter" in the clothing dept. -- Chris also has his own line of duds -- Black Pyramid.

Royalty's goal is to push threads "for the fun and energetic kid with an outgoing personality." We're guessing her other goal is college tuition.

So ... what were you doing when you were 3?