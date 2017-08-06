Justin Bieber I Have a Lot of Faith in Me

Justin Bieber reaffirmed his faith Saturday in WeHo at a church event.

The Biebs hit up the Zoe Church Conference at The Wiltern Theatre. TMZ broke the story, Bieber cancelled the rest of his "Purpose" tour to work on his faith. He's been surrounded by pastors for months now ... notably Carl Lentz and Rich Wilkerson.

Saturday would have been Bieber's Rose Bowl performance, but that along with other concert dates is a thing of the past.

Bieber's never said why his concerts get in the way of his religion.