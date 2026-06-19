Kevin Hart: My Ex-Assistant Owes Me $50K For Spilling About Me!

Kevin Hart believes his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes should cough up a 5-figure sum for violating a confidentiality agreement where he says she agreed not to spill about him … TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kevin is asking a judge to order Miesha to pay $50K in agreed-upon damages for breaching a non-disclosure agreement she signed.

Kevin sued Miesha, who worked for the entertainer from 2017 to 2020, after she did an interview with blogger Tasha K’s … where he says she spilled info about his personal life.

In court docs, Kevin alleged Miesha defamed him and caused harm to his career with her interview. He claimed before the interview ran … he received a call from one of Tasha’s associates asking for $250K in exchange for the interview not airing. He said he turned down the offer.

Kevin says he called the police to report the alleged extortion and fired off a cease-and-desist to Tasha K. Despite his moves, the interview still aired on Tasha K’s accounts.

Miesha argued the non-disclosure was not valid due to Kevin not complying with certain terms of the deal, but he says that's not true.

In a declaration, Kevin told the court, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me, particularly in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects.”

He added that he endorses “various national brands, and those endorsement deals depend in part on public perception of my reputation.”