Kevin Hart Parties in Las Vegas With Wife Eniko

Play video content Video: Kevin Hart Spotted Partying in Vegas With Eniko @redmannjohn

The only sick burns on Kevin Hart's mind now are sunburns ... because the comedian hit Las Vegas for a fun Memorial Day Weekend getaway with wife Eniko Hart just a couple weeks after getting torched during his Netflix roast special.

TMZ obtained video of Kevin and Eniko living it up Sunday at the Omnia Dayclub Las Vegas. The couple was first spotted leaving the Wynn before making their way over to Caesars Palace for a full on daytime bash.

DJ FISHER had the place going nuts with booming party tracks, drinks flowing nonstop, and crowds packed shoulder to shoulder under the scorching Vegas sun.

Kevin and Eniko looked adorbs as hell ... dancing closely, laughing together, and fully embracing vacation mode while living their best lives the packed day club.

Kevin was even spotted having a run in with Jennifer Lopez's ex, Casper Smart, during the outing.

Witnesses tell us Kevin was also super friendly with fans during his Vegas vacay ... chatting and happily interacting with people who came up to him.

Honestly, not a bad way to decompress after Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart" ... where celebrity friends and comedians spent hours clowning him over with everything from his height to his marriage.