Neymar All Smiles Despite Missing First Paris Saint-Germain Game, Record Deal Didn't Land in Time

Neymar gave Paris Saint-Germain fans 265 million reasons to cheer in his 1st appearance as a member of the team this weekend ... even though he didn't play.

The Brazilian super star was officially presented as a P.S.G. player Saturday in a match against Amiens SC -- but couldn't take the field 'cause his record $520 million-plus total deal hadn't been registered in time.

Neymar didn't seem to mind though -- the dude's now the highest paid baller in a team sport ... ever. Plus, P.S.G. went on to win the game without him at 2-0.

$265 million over 5 years ... not a bad bench fee for day 1.