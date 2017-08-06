Randy Couture Jon Jones Can Beat Brock Lesnar ... Here's How

Randy Couture: Jon Jones Can Beat Brock Lesnar, Here's How

EXCLUSIVE

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture knows exactly what it's like to fight Brock Lesnar -- and thinks Jon Jones can beat the guy ... if he works on one very important part of his game.

Couture and Brock threw down back at UFC 91 in 2008 -- with Lesnar getting the W with a 2nd round TKO. It was a pretty great fight.

Now, with Jones calling out the former UFC heavyweight champ after UFC 214 -- Randy's passing along some of his fight knowledge ... and thinks Jon has all the tools to tame the Beast.