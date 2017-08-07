Godzilla Star Dead at 88

Godzilla Star Haruo Nakajima, Man in the Suit ... Dead at 88

Godzilla will never be the same ... Haruo Nakajima, the man who brought the Japanese monster to life, has died.

Nakajima wore the Godzilla bodysuit -- which was originally made out of cement -- for nearly 20 years of movies, starting in 1954. Dude had range though -- he also played Mothra and King Kong in the 60s.

He started his career in samurai and World War II films before scoring the fire-breathing role in "Godzilla, King of the Monsters." Best of all, the 1998 box office bomb wasn't on his watch.

Nakajima was 88. Go, go Godzilla.

