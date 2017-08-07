Johnny Manziel Colin Kaepernick Should Be Signed

Johnny Manziel Pulling For Colin Kaepernick: I Don't Think His NFL Career's Over

Johnny Manziel believes Colin Kaepernick﻿'s NFL career is far from over ... and says he thinks the controversial free agent QB will find a new home once the noise surrounding him dies down.

Manziel -- who's currently working his own way back into the league -- says Kaep's already proven his worth in huge games ... and doesn't think his National Anthem protest in 2016 should affect his relationship with teams.

"Even if he's not gonna start, he's good enough to be on a roster for sure," the ex-Browns star tells Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica.

"I think once all the other stuff quiets down a little bit, he'll be okay."

There's more -- Travis talks with Manziel about his own NFL comeback and whether he'd consider pulling a Tim Tebow and hit the baseball diamond.