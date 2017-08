Kylie Jenner I'm Still Digging Travis Scott's Beats

Kylie Jenner Still Digging Travis Scott's Beats

Kylie Jenner's man, Travis Scott, put a big smile on her face ... and that's even before they got home.

KJ was grinning Sunday night on her way out of Staples Center, where she saw Travis open for Kendrick Lamar on the Damn. tour. That look on Kylie's face -- and the fact she even showed up at the concert -- definitely refutes the rumors she and Trav had broken up.

She got goosebumps, and he got a handful after the show ... just a guess.