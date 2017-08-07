Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Have Disneyland Date Night

EXCLUSIVE
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had a rare night out in public ... VERY public ... as in Disneyland!
The usually private couple left their kids at home Sunday night, and tooled around the amusement park for a date night -- wearing only ball caps for cover, but going mostly unnoticed.
The couple rode Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, hit up the Haunted Mansion and even subjected themselves to It's a Small World. They also got some merch at a souvenir shop -- gotta bring something home for Esmeralda and Amada.
We're sure Ryan had the run of the park, being a former Mouseketeer. Also, he's Ryan Gosling.