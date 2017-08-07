Serena Williams Dolls Up WIth Ciara And La La '50s Themed Baby Shower!!

Serena Williams Dolls Up For '50s-Themed Baby Shower with Ciara, La La

Serena Williams dusted off the poodle skirt and saddle shoes to travel back to the Fabulous '50s for her baby shower over the weekend ... but not without the help of her superstar friends!!

Williams hosted the throwback-themed event at a 1950's restaurant in Florida ... with Kelly Rowland, sister Venus, Eva Longoria﻿, Ciara and La La Anthony all dressing the part.

Williams is expecting her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian -- who also played along with the style ... looking something like Danny from "Grease" with his leather jacket.

Serena announced she was 20 weeks pregnant back in April ... so the baby G.O.A.T. should be on the way shortly.