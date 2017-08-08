Browns WR Corey Coleman Off the Hook In Apartment Brawl Case

Browns WR Corey Coleman Off the Hook In Apt. Brawl Case

Good news for Cleveland Browns wideout Corey Coleman -- prosecutors will NOT press charges against him over a New Year's Eve brawl at a Cleveland apartment complex.

The bad news ... his brother was charged with felony assault.

As we previously reported, Coleman was initially accused of participating in a violent 10-person brawl in front of an elevator inside the apt. complex.

Investigators collected DNA evidence in an effort to identify the assailants -- and now the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says there was no DNA linked to Corey.

As a result, no charges will be brought against the 23-year-old, who was a 1st round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

As for his brother, Jonathan Coleman, officials say he and another man, Jared Floyd, will be charged with 2nd degree assault. Both were released on a $10,000 personal bond.

They're due back in court August 14.