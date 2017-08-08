Ex-'Dance Moms' Star Countersues Music Producer Used Me It's Abby Lee's Fault!

Ex-'Dance Moms' Star Mackenzie Ziegler Countersues Music Producer, Blasts Abby Lee Miller

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-"Dance Moms" star Mackenzie Ziegler is firing back at a music producer who sued her, saying the guy's a fraud who never paid her for her tunes ... and she's laying the blame on Abby Lee Miller.

Mackenzie and her mom, Melissa Gisoni, countersued Kismet Music and its head honcho, Andrew Logan, after Kismet sued the 13-year-old a couple months ago. Kismet claimed she allegedly broke her contract by working with another producer.

In new docs, obtained by TMZ, Mackenzie says the only reason she signed with Kismet was 'cause Abby told her it was a bonafide hit maker. Mack also claims the now-jailed Abby strong-armed her and her fam into it.

Abby is not a defendant in Mackenzie's suit.

As for Kismet saying she owes them dough ... Maddie Ziegler's little sis calls BS on all fronts. She claims Kismet and Logan have none of the accolades Abby hyped, and claims they've grossly underpaid her for the music she's already recorded.

Mackenzie wants the rest of the money she says she's owed ... and her Kismet contract axed.