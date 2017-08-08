The Game on Usher 'Get Off His Nuts'

The Game says Nosy People Need to Get off Usher's Nuts

EXCLUSIVE

The Game wants everyone to get off Usher's back nuts.

The rapper was leaving Ace of Diamonds Monday night when we asked his take on Usher's mounting legal drama stemming from allegations he exposed several women to herpes.

Game gets downright philosophical ... telling everyone to mind their own damn business.

The rapper also chimes in on Blac Chyna's aspiring rap career and Boosie Badazz's parenting skills ... as you know, Boosie joked about giving his 14-year-old a woman who would intro the kid to the world of oral sex.